Axinn among first midsize firms to match latest large pay raises

Axinn's most senior associates are set to make $385,000

(Reuters) - New York-based midsize law firm Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider will raise salaries for its associates, matching new pay rates recently adopted by larger competitors, a source at Axinn confirmed Wednesday.

The firm of about 100 lawyers will pay its newest associates $215,000 a year and its most senior associates $385,000 starting this year, according to the source, who declined to be named.

Axinn's move to align its salaries with a group of large U.S. firms, led by Milbank, comes as midsize firms seek ways to attract and retain associates amid stiff competition for attorney hires.

Milbank, which has more than 800 attorneys, raised its salaries for associates last month. Other large firms such as Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, McDermott Will & Emery and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson have matched Milbank's new scale.

Many large law firms also gave associates an earlier round of raises last summer.

Midsize firms have been making moves to keep up with their larger competitors in the talent battle.

Hanson Bridgett recently offered certain associates sabbaticals and Graydon Head & Ritchey said it would pay off a portion of associates' student loan debt.

Like Axinn, Los Angeles-based Hueston Hennigan, which has more than 70 attorneys, has raised salaries.

Hueston Hennigan began paying associate salaries at the same range as Milbank and other large firms on Feb. 1, according to a firm representative.

Los Angeles-based midsize law firm Michelman & Robinson said in October that it would be paying entry-level associates $230,000, blowing past the then-standard salary of $205,000 at large law firms.

