Baker Botts adds intellectual property litigator in San Francisco

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Baker Botts said Tuesday that it has hired a new intellectual property partner for its San Francisco office.

Rachael Lamkin has run a solo practice since 2016 focused on patent litigation. She said she will be bringing nearly all of her current clients to Texas-founded Baker Botts.

Last year Lamkin defeated two patent infringement cases for technology company Garmin that together were valued at around $1 billion, she said.

Lamkin has represented clients before the U.S. International Trade Commission, the U.S. Court of International Trade and federal district and appeals courts, according to Baker Botts.

Earlier in her career, she was a senior associate general counsel for companies OtterBox, LifeProof, and Blue Ocean brands.

She lauded Baker Botts' patent litigation bench, saying she's looking forward to working with Lisa Kattan, the firm's ITC practice group chair, in particular.

It has been a busy year for West Coast IP moves. Earlier this month Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Cooley and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo all hired IP litigators in California.

In March, a 30-lawyer patent team from Dentons moved to DLA Piper in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Seattle.

