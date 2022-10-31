Baker Botts adds M&A practice leader from Holland & Knight in New York















(Reuters) - Baker Botts said Monday that it has hired a new cross-border mergers and acquisitions practice leader, Arman Kuyumjian, from Holland & Knight in New York.

Kuyumjian, who spent the last five years at Tampa-based Holland & Knight's New York office, will be joining Baker Botts' corporate department and will co-chair the cross-border M&A practice.

Kuyumjian represents international conglomerates who do business in the U.S. and Central and South America, and works on private equity matters in addition to cross-border M&A.

Samantha Crispin, firmwide chair of Baker Botts’ corporate department, said in a statement that the addition of Kuyumjian and his technology and life sciences clients aligns with the corporate department's strategic priorities.

Kuyumjian said he expects most, if not all, of his clients to make the move with him, though he declined to name them.

"The objective is to grow the tech and life sciences practices, as well as infrastructure and energy out of New York," Kuyumjian said.

He also said he is also looking forward to collaborating with new colleagues, some of whom he got to know earlier in his career when he was representing DirecTV Inc.

Houston-based Baker Botts has grown its global corporate practice this year with the additions of partners in Riyadh, Palo Alto and London.

A representative from Holland & Knight wished Kuyumjian well.











