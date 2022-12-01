Baker Botts hires former in-house lawyer for GE, AIG















(Reuters) - Baker Botts said Thursday it has hired Lewis Zirogiannis, a former in-house lawyer for American International Group Inc and two General Electric Company subsidiaries, as a partner in Dallas.

Zirogiannis, who will be a member of the firm's litigation department, was most recently a partner at Foley & Lardner and split time between Dallas, San Francisco and New York City.

A representative from Foley & Lardner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zirogiannis said he will continue his national practice focused in Texas, New York and California, though he is officially based in Dallas.

Zirogiannis represents clients for complex business litigation, including fraud and breach of contract matters, he said. He also handles government and internal investigations for technology companies, financial service firms, commercial real estate firms and high-net-worth individuals.

Before moving into private practice, Zirogiannis spent three years as global head of anticorruption and associate general counsel at AIG. He then spent almost four years at GE Capital EFS as chief compliance officer and managing director of supervisory affairs and two more years as executive counsel and chief compliance officer at GE Digital.

Baker Botts Managing Partner John Martin said in a statement that Zirogiannis' in-house expertise complements the current trial and white collar lawyers practicing at the firm.

Zirogiannis said he plans to bring over his clients, but he declined to name them.

