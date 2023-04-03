Baker Botts recruits longtime Norton Rose Fulbright corporate partner in London

Summary

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Baker Botts said Monday it brought on banking lawyer Tomas Gärdfors as a partner in its London corporate practice from Norton Rose Fulbright.

Gärdfors advises on debt finance and focuses on energy, infrastructure, renewables and energy transition, and digital infrastructure sectors across the UK, the Nordics, Europe and Latin America, the firm said.

He advises on European cross-border energy infrastructure transactions, including M&A and debt financings and solutions, according to Houston-founded Baker Botts.

"As our clients continue to invest in energy transition, Tomas' expertise in renewable energy as well as the changing energy regulatory regimes will be invaluable," said Baker Botts managing partner John Martin.

Gärdfors founded and was head of the Nordic group at his former firm, according to an archived version of his Norton Rose online biography.

Norton Rose did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

Norton Rose and Baker Botts have swapped other lawyers in the past year and a half. Last week, Norton Rose hired corporate partner Yan Zhang from Baker Botts in San Francisco. Baker Botts has brought aboard at least two corporate partners from its rival, including London-based corporate partner David Marshall in January 2022.

