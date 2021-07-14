Baker McKenzie and Orrick partners pair up in move to McDermott

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm McDermott Will & Emery in New York City, New York, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Emeka Chinwuba and Nexus Sea bring together cross-border transactions and litigation backgrounds

McDermott says hires support more "collaborative client service approach" The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Two prominent Nigerian American lawyers have joined McDermott Will & Emery as partners in New York, continuing the growth of its litigation and transactions practices and helping to build an "enhanced collaborative client service approach."

Emeka Chinwuba is joining McDermott's transactions group from Baker McKenzie, where he was a partner. Nexus Sea, who was of counsel at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, will be a part of the firm’s litigation group, though the pair will partner together on client matters.

McDermott described them as a "tried and true team, providing streamlined legal counsel addressing cross-practice client needs." It said their clients include "Fortune 500 multinationals and institutions with Africa-based operations."

Chinwuba said after working for years at different firms, the two saw a unique opportunity to unite their practices to better support their clients.

“The business case for partnering and collaborating together from the same platform was pretty evident,” said Chinwuba. “Fortunately, when we presented it to the firm, the firm clearly jumped at it immediately and saw the value proposition.”

Along with citing their project finance and complex litigation experience, McDermott praised Chinwuba and Sea as "pioneers in the fight to knock down unfair barriers for people of color in the legal industry."

The two lawyers were part of a team that founded the organization 1844, a group of African-American lawyers working to promote diversity and career development through mentorship of black attorneys and other initiatives.

Chinwuba and Sea, at different points, both led the Nigerian Lawyers Association, an organization that "represents the interests of Nigerian legal professionals" in the United States. Chinwuba served as NLA president in 2009 and Sea was president from 2014 to 2016.

While Chinwuba doesn’t see his debt financing practice shifting much after his move, Sea said after spending the last three years at Orrick heavily entrenched in trial work, he expects to be more involved in investigations involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other matters.

“A lot of the clients that (Chinwuba) services have investigations and compliance issues, because they're all over the world. And so I’m really expanding and tapping into McDermott’s deep FCPA investigations bench to help grow that aspect of my practice,” he said.

Read more:

Ex-prosecutor who oversaw Epstein, Bannon cases joins McDermott

McDermott adds six corporate partners in a la carte hiring spree