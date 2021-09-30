Baker McKenzie passes $3 bln revenue mark, boasting spike in profits

Baker McKenzie legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Revenue up 7.8%, profit per equity partner grew 41.5% on year

Other US law firms saw double-digit profit growth amid pandemic

(Reuters) - Baker McKenzie, the largest law firm in the U.S. by attorney head count and one of the biggest in the world, said Thursday its revenue grew by 7.8% in its latest fiscal year, crossing the $3 billion threshold for the first time.

The firm reported $3.1 billion in gross receipts in fiscal 2021 through June 30, with revenue growth ranging between 5.5% in North America, 5.8% for its Asia-Pacific operations and 12.7% in EMEA. In its previous fiscal year, the firm said it grossed $2.9 billion.

Baker McKenzie said revenue for its Latin America operations dropped 5.6% "mostly due to steep local currency devaluations in Argentina and Brazil, but were positive on a constant currency basis."

The firm also reported spikes in profitability -- profits year-over-year surged 36.7% while its profit per equity partner in fiscal 2021 grew by a whopping 41.5% compared to last year.

That puts Baker McKenzie in line with many U.S. law firms that saw double-digit growth in profits in their latest fiscal year, thanks to a pandemic-driven drop in expenses, according to a February survey from Wells Fargo Private Bank Legal Specialty Group.

The increases mark a welcome turn for the Chicago-founded firm, which a spokesperson said now has around 6,000 fee earners spread across more than 70 offices. For its 2020 fiscal year, Baker McKenzie reported relatively flat growth in top-line revenue for the third year in a row.

It was among a group of firms that laid off employees last year. In September 2020, two months into fiscal 2021, the firm said it was reducing the size of its North American workforce, laying off lawyers and other timekeepers and staff professionals.

The firm also doled out bonuses to associates last year, outlining a scale for U.S. associates that reached $100,000 and promised to go higher if other firms did.

“We have headed into FY22 confident in the lessons we have learned dealing with the many challenges and issues we have faced in the past 18 months," Baker McKenzie global chair Milton Cheng said in a statement.

The firm said it continues to be "a transactional powerhouse," saying its M&A practice grew by 8%, its employment and compensation and dispute resolution practices were both up 15%, and its private equity practice grew by 30%.

"We continue to grow both through our excellent home-grown talent and by recruiting high quality lateral talent to join our firm and build on key strengths in areas including M&A, PE and in other complex cross border transactions, multi-jurisdictional investigations, and in the digital transformation space," Cheng said.

Read More:

Richest law firms saw profits soar as pandemic tamped down expenses

Baker McKenzie kicks off year-end bonus season with payouts reaching $100K

Baker McKenzie reports flat year as pandemic weighs on law firm revenues

Baker McKenzie lays off lawyers, staffers in North America