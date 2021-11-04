Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

BakerHostetler adds N.Y. partner to co-lead IPO, securities offerings team

By
2 minute read

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the BakerHostetler law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Adam Finerman is a 28-year veteran of Olshan Frome Wolosky
  • BakerHostetler added FTC consumer protection leader in October

(Reuters) - Baker & Hostetler said Thursday it has tapped a 28-year veteran of New York-based corporate law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky to co-lead its IPOs and securities offerings team.

Adam Finerman has joined the firm as a partner in its New York office. BakerHostetler touted his "extensive experience" representing public and private companies in a wide variety of corporate transactions.

He has represented investment firm Karpus Investment Management in multiple transactions, and he worked on Chicago-based drugmaker AbbVie Inc's $21 billion acquisition of biotech firm Pharmacyclics Inc in 2015, according to his former profile on Olshan's website.

“His experience across the spectrum of capital markets, securities, M&A and corporate work will be a tremendous asset to our firm and clients, both in New York and nationwide," John Allotta, BakerHostetler's business practice group chair, said in a statement.

Finerman's arrival at BakerHostetler comes weeks after the firm expanded its data-focused practice group with Daniel Kaufman, a longtime leader in the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's consumer protection division.

In September, the firm picked up four lawyers from McGuireWoods as part of a "significant investment" into its West Coast operations.

Reporting by David Thomas

David Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.

