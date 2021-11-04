BakerHostetler adds N.Y. partner to co-lead IPO, securities offerings team

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the BakerHostetler law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Baker & Hostetler said Thursday it has tapped a 28-year veteran of New York-based corporate law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky to co-lead its IPOs and securities offerings team.

Adam Finerman has joined the firm as a partner in its New York office. BakerHostetler touted his "extensive experience" representing public and private companies in a wide variety of corporate transactions.

He has represented investment firm Karpus Investment Management in multiple transactions, and he worked on Chicago-based drugmaker AbbVie Inc's $21 billion acquisition of biotech firm Pharmacyclics Inc in 2015, according to his former profile on Olshan's website.

“His experience across the spectrum of capital markets, securities, M&A and corporate work will be a tremendous asset to our firm and clients, both in New York and nationwide," John Allotta, BakerHostetler's business practice group chair, said in a statement.

Finerman's arrival at BakerHostetler comes weeks after the firm expanded its data-focused practice group with Daniel Kaufman, a longtime leader in the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's consumer protection division.

In September, the firm picked up four lawyers from McGuireWoods as part of a "significant investment" into its West Coast operations.

Reporting by David Thomas