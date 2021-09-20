BakerHostetler continues California growth with McGuireWoods hires

BakerHostetler offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Baker & Hostetler is deepening its West Coast bench with the addition of four lawyers from McGuireWoods, the firm said on Monday.

The Cleveland-founded firm has recruited Matthew Kane and Sylvia Kim as partners in its labor and employment practice, based in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.

The addition of the employment class action pair, along with two Los Angeles-based associates, is part of a recent BakerHostetler effort to build its ranks on the West Coast.

BakerHostetler planted a flag in San Francisco in March 2020, nabbing Winston & Strawn white collar practice co-chair Robb Adkins to lead the new office. The firm tapped Eric Sagerman, also previously at Winston, to serve as managing partner of the Los Angeles office in Jan. 2019.

The 1,000 lawyer-firm said at the time of Sagerman's hire that the move signaled an intention to make a "significant investment" in its West Coast operations, which also include outposts in Costa Mesa, Calif. and Seattle, according to the firm's website.

BakerHostetler seems to be following through on its expansion goal. It has brought on 55 lawyers to the West Coast offices since Jan. 2019, including the McGuireWoods team, according to the firm. One of those hires was another McGuireWoods attorney, Bethany Lukitsch, who joined BakerHostetler in July as co-chair of its class action defense practice.

Kane and Kim, the newest recruits from McGuireWoods, focus on employer-side work in industries like financial services, hospitality and food and beverage, BakerHostetler said.

A McGuireWoods representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

"As employment class and collective actions continue to rise – particularly on the West Coast – we are fortunate to have landed Sylvia and Matt," Amy Traub, chair of BakerHostetler's labor and employment practice, said in a statement.

