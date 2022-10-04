BakerHostetler partner must face Roche lawsuit amid new fraud claims against law firm















(Reuters) - Law firm Baker & Hostetler and one of its lawyers are fighting legal battles on at least two fronts related to their work for a bankrupt former client, with a new $100 million lawsuit against the firm in Texas and a ruling in New Jersey that a partner must face fraud claims brought by pharmaceutical giant Roche.

Both cases relate to Baker & Hostetler's ex-client Alliance Health, which the lawsuits say engaged in a major insurance fraud scheme involving the purchase and reimbursement of diabetes test strips.

The liquidation trustee for Alliance, Yvette Austin Smith, sued Baker & Hostetler last week in federal bankruptcy court in Houston, claiming the firm helped to conceal and carry out the fraud.

Separately, a federal judge in New Jersey on Friday refused to dismiss a pair of lawsuits filed by two diabetes test-strip manufacturers, Roche unit Roche Diagnostics Corp and LifeScan Inc, alleging a fraud and racketeering conspiracy by a group of former Alliance employees and leaders that includes former Alliance board member Lee Rosebush, a Washington, D.C.-based partner at Baker & Hostetler.

Rosebush is named as an individual defendant in the Roche lawsuit. The trustee's Texas complaint does not include him as a defendant, but both lawsuits say he helped further Alliance's fraud.

Rosebush and a Baker & Hostetler spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Rosebush's attorneys in the New Jersey lawsuit. Rosebush, in a May 2020 motion to dismiss Roche's amended complaint, said the manufacturer's allegations were "generalized and unsupported."

Other former Alliance executives, in a separate filing, blasted Roche's lawsuit as "[fabricating] various claims in a baseless attempt to hold corporate employees of a bankrupt entity with whom it had no contractual relationship to some form of liability."

Alliance allegedly purchased low-cost strips meant for mail-order customers and filed fraudulent insurance claims, falsely stating the strips they purchased were higher-cost strips sold at pharmacies, according to the lawsuits.

Austin Smith said in her 102-page complaint that Baker & Hostetler knew "Alliance's business model was dependent on billing fraud," but never told the company to stop. Instead, the firm allegedly provided cover to Alliance, and the fraud caused more than $100 million in damages to the test-strip manufacturers and others.

Alliance filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 after federal agents raided the company's Salt Lake City headquarters. The lawsuit claimed Baker & Hostetler tried to cover its tracks, with Rosebush trying "in vain" to show that he warned Alliance about the risks of its fraud or at least voiced disapproval.

Rosebush, who has practiced at Baker & Hostetler since 2013, joined Alliance's board in June 2016 and stayed on for four months. The lawsuit said Rosebush "took pains to make clear that he was resigning in order to ensure that he would be able to shield the details of Alliance’s fraudulent business practices behind the cloak of attorney-client privilege."

Alliance paid Baker & Hostetler at least $940,000 in legal fees between February 2015 and April 2017, according to the complaint. The firm received another $3.7 million in fees after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

Attorneys for Austin Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Roche case is Roche Diagnostics Corp, et al., v. Jeffrey C. Smith, et al., U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, 2:19-cv-08761.

For Roche plaintiffs: Peter Harvey of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler

For Lee Rosebush: Paul Carbon of Margolis Edelstein, and Rick Anderson and Caitlin Booker of Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey

The trustee case is Yvette Austin Smith v. Baker & Hostetler LLP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 22-03275.

For Yvette Austin Smith: David Cimo and Marilee Mark of Cimo Mazer Mark

