BakerHostetler snags Sony Pictures' privacy VP in Los Angeles

Signage outside of the legal offices of the BakerHostetler law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Jennifer Mitchell worked in-house on privacy issues at Sony Pictures, Abbott Laboratories

She joins BakerHostelter's data assets and data management group The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - BakerHostetler has recruited Jennifer Mitchell from her role as vice president for privacy and legal compliance at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc, the firm said on Monday.

Mitchell, a Los Angeles-based partner, previously served as global privacy officer for the diabetes care division of Abbott Laboratories, the firm said.

She is the latest addition to 1,000-lawyer BakerHostetler's digital assets and data management practice group, following the hire of longtime U.S. Federal Trade Commission consumer protection leader Daniel Kaufman in October.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The practice was born out of a restructuring of the firm's data-related teams in 2020. Mitchell joins the privacy governance and technology transactions team.

She has overseen consumer-facing and employee privacy programs and worked with laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, the firm said. The emergence of more data privacy and security regulations has driven law firms to rapidly hire lawyers to meet client demand.

Sony Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Mitchell's departure.

Cleveland-founded BakerHostetler has recently made an effort to hire on the West Coast.

Mitchell is the ninth West Coast lawyer to join the data practice since January 2020, Eric Sagerman, managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office, said in a statement.

The firm also added class action lawyers this fall from McGuireWoods in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Read More:

Consolidation pays off for BakerHostetler with merged data group

Longtime FTC consumer protection pro jumps to BakerHostetler

BakerHostetler continues California growth with McGuireWoods hires

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register