BakerHostetler snags transactional partner duo in Dallas, Chicago

(Reuters) - Baker & Hostetler said Wednesday that it has expanded its business practice group with former Jones Day attorney Brian Mulcahy as a partner in Chicago, and Gray Reed alumna Elise Schuller Barajas as a partner in Dallas.

The Ohio-founded firm opened its Dallas office with 16 attorneys in March 2020 and has grown to 30 attorneys in the city.

Barajas said she represents healthcare providers like hospitals, surgery centers, management companies and physician groups on transactional matters.

She said private equity investors are particularly interested in the healthcare market at the moment, a sentiment echoed by Mulcahy, who left Jones Day’s Chicago office for BakerHostetler after more than 20 years.

“Healthcare is very hot. What I would call healthcare tech is very hot,” said Mulcahy.

He represents private equity funds, portfolio companies and investors on M&A and corporate matters, according to BakerHostetler.

Chicago, where the firm opened an office in 2009, is also a growth focus for BakerHostetler, according to Mulcahy.

A spokesperson for Gray Reed wished Barajas the best. A spokesperson for Jones Day did not immediately return requests for comment.

