BakerHostetler snaps up McGuireWoods' class action leader in L.A. expansion

July 13 (Reuters) - Baker & Hostetler is gaining a new co-leader of its class action defense team with the addition of Los Angeles-based partner Bethany Lukitsch, the firm said Tuesday.

Lukitsch leaves her role as co-chair of McGuireWoods' class action practice to join BakerHostetler's nearly 400-lawyer litigation practice group. Cleveland-founded BakerHostetler highlighted her arrival as the latest in a series of first-chair trial litigators to join the firm in California in the past few years.

"I just was very impressed by the firm's commitment to the West Coast," Lukitsch said of her decision to jump to BakerHostetler.

The nearly 1,000-lawyer firm said it has hired more than 35 attorneys, including other litigators, on the West Coast since 2019. The firm opened an office in San Francisco in March 2020 with the hire of Winston & Strawn partner Robb Adkins to lead the new outpost, and has added other California trial partners from Winston and from Dechert.

"The firm is certainly building a destination trial practice in Los Angeles," Lukitsch said.

BakerHostetler has 17 offices across the country.

Lukitsch's range of class action and complex litigation experience includes representing clients in consumer, antitrust, mass tort and product liability, data privacy and commercial cases, BakerHostetler said.

At McGuireWoods, where she practiced for 24 years, Lukitsch also headed the litigation subgroup of the data privacy team. She said she is looking forward to partnering with BakerHostetler's data and privacy practice.

A McGuireWoods representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

IN BRIEF: BakerHostetler opens San Francisco office