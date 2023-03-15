Banned by Twitter, Florida lawyers try new tack for reinstatement















(Reuters) - When Florida lawyer and Bernie Sanders supporter Jared Beck was permanently suspended by Twitter Inc four years ago after tweeting derisive comments about then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the ban “didn’t terribly surprise me," he said.

Beck told me what he finds more shocking is that neither he nor his wife and law partner Elizabeth Lee Beck, who was also banned, have been able to get reinstated — even though new Twitter owner Elon Musk promised “general amnesty” to suspended account holders, provided they hadn’t broken the law or engaged in “egregious spam.”

Now, the Becks, who met in 2003 as Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan summer associates and formed their own civil litigation firm in 2007, are trying a novel tack: They’re suing Twitter for breach of contract.

A stretch? Probably. But they also see a slim opening to make their case stick where others have failed.

In their complaint, which was removed by Twitter from Miami-Dade County Court to federal court in the Southern District of Florida last week, the Becks assert that they were suspended for "engaging in political speech antagonistic to the establishment Democratic Party interests."

In addition to the anti-Harris tweets (which dwelt on her romantic relationship in the mid-1990s with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown), the Becks also unsuccessfully sued the Democratic National Committee for fraud in 2016 on behalf of Sanders supporters.

“Elizabeth and I became thorns in the side of the Democratic Party,” Beck said.

(They weren’t always thorns, though. Elizabeth Beck previously drew attention for claiming Donald Trump called her “disgusting” when she asked to take a break to pump breast milk during a 2011 deposition – allegations that the DNC featured in a video. The office of the former president did not respond to a request for comment.)

With a combined 30,000-plus Twitter followers, the couple said being booted from the platform was a blow since they'd used it as an advocacy tool in their DNC fraud case. Still, they didn’t initially fight it. “We said ‘OK, whatever, we’ll go on with our lives,’” Beck said.

That changed when Musk purchased the company in October.

In their lawsuit against Twitter, they claim that when the new CEO announced the amnesty in a Nov. 24 tweet, that changed the terms of the user agreement.

The Becks argue that because they never broke the law with their tweets or egregiously spammed, Twitter has materially breached its contract with them by failing to reinstate their accounts.

They’re seeking injunctive relief and damages in excess of $100,000.

Twitter counsel Joshua Webb of Hill Ward Henderson in Tampa did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Twitter, which last month announced a new internal appeals process for permanently suspended account holders to seek reinstatement.

In the past, when banned users resorted to litigation against Twitter, their suits typically died on the same hill: Section 230(c) of the Communications Decency Act.

The 1996 law shields internet platforms from liability for restricting access to material they consider to be “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable.”

Twitter underscores this in its terms of service, which states that it can suspend user accounts for “any or no reason.”

That’s left scant toehold for banned users, though a would-be class action now before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals featuring Trump as lead plaintiff is still trying for standing.

Trump and the other plaintiffs argue Twitter when it suppressed their speech was not acting as a private company. Rather, they say government officials “by means of thinly veiled threats and inducement” enlisted the social media company to act on their behalf in censoring disfavored content, in violation of the 1st Amendment.

“New evidence is coming in like a firehose,” lead counsel John Coale told me, pointing to the so-called Twitter Files released by Musk that detail some of the company's internal content moderation decisions.

Whether the constitutional argument will carry the day remains to be seen. But the Becks side-stepped it by alleging breach of contract alone.

They were inspired in part, they said, by former New York Times reporter and vaccine skeptic Alex Berenson, who was banned from Twitter in 2021 for violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Berenson sued, and while his speech-based claims were dismissed, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco let his breach of contract claim proceed.

Berenson "plausibly avers that Twitter’s conduct here modified its contract with plaintiff and then breached that contract,” Alsup wrote.

The case settled in July 2022 on undisclosed terms, and Berenson was reinstated to Twitter.

Still, the facts in his case are a bit different than the Becks. In an email, Berenson noted that he “had repeated communications with a high-level Twitter executive where he specifically encouraged me to keep reporting.” He also argued that Twitter in suspending him didn’t follow its own detailed policy on COVID-19 misinformation.

Absent those circumstances, the Becks are apt to have a tougher time making their case. Still, as Bereneson said, “perhaps a friendly judge will agree that when the owner promises a general amnesty, he's made a legally enforceable promise that can at least survive” a motion to dismiss.

Reporting by Jenna Greene











