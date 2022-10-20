Bar exam pass rate rises in New York, falls in Florida

Summary The July 2022 bar exam has been a mixed bag for states so far

Test was given in person this year

Many states opted for remote exams in 2021















(Reuters) - Two-thirds of the law school graduates who took New York’s bar exam in July passed the all-important attorney licensing test, bar officials announced Thursday.

That’s up slightly from 2021’s 63% overall pass rate, according to new statistics from the New York State Board of Law Examiners. But the percentage of those taking and passing the bar on their first try fell to 75% in 2022 from 78% in 2021.

New York’s bar exam is the largest in the country, with 9,609 people taking the July test.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bar pass rates have implications across the legal profession that go beyond whether an individual law graduate may practice law. Law schools with low pass rate among alumni risk losing their American Bar Association accreditation, and low pass rates can constrain the entry level hiring pool for legal employers.

The July 2022 bar exam has brought mixed results nationwide, with most jurisdictions having reported their results. This year's test was administered in person, while many states held the exam remotely in July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other key jurisdictions have yet to report full results. The State Bar of California has said it will release results Nov. 10. Texas, the third-largest bar exam jurisdiction behind New York and California, has released a list of bar passers but has yet to disclose its overall pass rate.

The national average score on the Multistate Bar Examination, which is the 200-question multiple choice portion of the test used by all states, fell by a fraction of a point from July 2021, to 140.3, the National Conference of Bar Examiners reported in September. That suggested July’s 2022 result would track closely to 2021’s pass rates, though the conference predicted there would be state variations.

Florida, the country’s fourth-largest bar exam jurisdiction, saw one of the larger declines this year. Its overall July pass rate fell 10 percentage points to 51% from 2021, while its first-time pass rate declined 8 percentage points to 64% this year.

Among those who took the District of Columbia’s July bar, 72% passed, down slightly from 73% the previous year. Similarly, Pennsylvania’s overall pass rate fell from 69% in 2021 to 68% in 2022.

Illinois and Virginia joined New York with higher overall pass rates. Illinois’ overall pass rate ticked up slightly from 67% in 2021 to 68% in 2022. Virginia’s July 2022 overall pass rate held steady at 75%.

Read more:

After N.Y. bar exam results disappoint, focus turns to California

Latest bar exam software glitch puts some test takers in a bind

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.