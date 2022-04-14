Bar exam pass rates slump in New York, Florida

Summary

Summary Related documents Of 20 states to report pass rates so far, 12 are down and six are up

February marked a return to in-person testing, and saw more repeat test takers than a year ago

(Reuters) - It's shaping up to be a season of disappointment for many would-be lawyers, with New York, Florida and Pennsylvania among the states reporting declines in their pass rate for the February bar exam.

So far, 12 states have reported that their pass rates fell from a year ago on the attorney licensing exam, while another 6 saw modest increases. Two states matched their pass rate from 2021.

In New York, which is the largest bar exam jurisdiction, the February overall pass rate declined to 45% from 49% a year ago. Florida saw its pass fall to 43% this February from 47% last year. Pennsylvania’s overall pass rate plummeted to 37% from 51% in February 2021, while just half of North Carolina’s February examinees passed, down from 60% a year ago.

Pass rates have also ticked up in a few states. Illinois' overall pass rate rose one percentage point to 43%, while North Dakota’s surged to 68% this year from 55% in 2021. West Virginia’s pass rate rose eight percentage points to 56%.

According to the National Conference of Bar Examiners, which designs the national components of the attorney licensing exam, the national average score on the 200 multiple-choice-question Multistate Bar Exam (MBE) dropped 1.4 points to 132.6—matching the all-time low reached on the 2020 February exam and erasing gains made on last year’s test.

Rosemary Reshetar, the National Conferences’ director of assessment and research, cautioned against reading too much into the MBE score decline, given that February’s national average tends to jump around year-to-year.

Fewer people take the February test than the July one and 68% of February examinees were retaking the test—a higher percentage of repeaters than the previous year. Repeaters tend to fail at a higher rate than first-time examinees.

“A number of factors may be at play in this year’s results,” Reshetar said in an announcement of the average MBE score.

Aside from Nevada, all February 2022 bar examinees took the exam in person at testing sites. By contrast, just 16 jurisdictions administered an in-person exam in February 2021, with the rest opting for a remote test due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

