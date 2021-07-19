Bar sanction weighed for ex-FBI lawyer convicted in Russia probe fallout

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Summary Law firms Kevin Clinesmith negotiated one-year license suspension, now under review

(Reuters) - A Washington, D.C. attorney ethics panel on Monday weighed a proposed one-year bar license suspension for a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge that arose from the Trump-era U.S. Justice Department's review of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

The former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, negotiated the license suspension with the D.C. office of disciplinary counsel, the regulatory agency that investigates attorney misconduct in Washington. The penalty, retroactive to August 2020, would expire next month. Clinesmith has been suspended since February 2021.

A three-member hearing committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility is considering whether the terms of the punishment were justified. One panelist asked whether the committee could reject retroactive application of the suspension, but otherwise approve the deal.

Clinesmith was sentenced to probation in January in Washington, D.C. federal court for making a false statement to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court during the U.S. investigation of contacts between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Clinesmith admitted he altered an email that was used to justify continued surveillance of Carter Page, then a Trump campaign adviser. Clinesmith inserted language about Page's relationship with the CIA, showing him to be a "subsource" but not a "source" for the agency. The sentencing trial judge said Clinesmith had taken an "inappropriate shortcut" but had not otherwise tried to dupe the court.

"Mr. Clinesmith engaged in only one mistake essentially. He had no intent to deceive anyone. He believed that what he was doing was accurate," a lawyer for Clinesmith, Eric Yaffe, a partner at Lathrop GPM, told the committee at Monday's hearing.

The ethics committee members--lawyers Rebecca Smith and Arlus Stephens, and public member Robin Bell--did not immediately make any recommendation at the end of Monday's hearing. The D.C. Court of Appeals has the final word on attorney sanctions.

During one exchange, Smith questioned whether the panel could approve the one-year license suspension but choose a different start time, or whether the sanction must be treated as a whole.

William Ross, a lawyer at the disciplinary counsel's office, said such a recommendation would raise questions of "fundamental fairness." Yaffe told the panel the retroactive state date for the suspension could not be carved out from the negotiated discipline.

Clinesmith faces a separate but related ethics case in Michigan, where he agreed last week to a two-year bar suspension.

The discipline proceeding in Michigan was put on hold to allow an ethics panel to review the negotiated punishment. If approved, the license suspension would run until August 2022.

Clinesmith's lawyer in the Michigan case, Donald Campbell of Southfield, Michigan-based Collins Einhorn Farrell PC, did not return messages seeking comment.

There is no rule in Washington, D.C. that requires a lawyer seeking reinstatement to the bar to have no other pending disciplinary suspensions.

The Washington case is In the Matter of Kevin Clinesmith, Disciplinary Docket No. 2019-D305.

For District of Columbia Office of Disciplinary Counsel: Hamilton Fox III and William Ross

For Clinesmith: Eric Yaffe and Frank Sciremammano of Lathrop GPM

