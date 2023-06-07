Barber Ranen law firm changes name after racist, sexist emails prompt leaders' exit

Law Firms Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP Follow















(Reuters) - (Editor's note: This story contains language in paragraph 7 that readers may find offensive)

U.S. law firm Barber Ranen has changed its name, a firm spokesperson said on Wednesday, after the publication of racist, antisemitic, homophobic and violently misogynistic emails written by its founding partners John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen sent shockwaves through the firm just a month after it was formed.

The Los Angeles-based firm will now be called Daugherty Lordan LLP. "Name partners Melissa Daugherty and Joe Lordan are long time colleagues who have agreed to represent our firm into the future," the spokesperson said.

Daugherty and Lordan, who were among the firm's eight original founders, will join its management committee. Tim Graves is staying on as CEO, the spokesperson said.

Barber and Ranen resigned from the firm that bore their name on Monday, after the 1,600-lawyer firm they left behind, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, released a tranche of dozens of emails they wrote while employed there.

The pair formed Barber Ranen in May, bringing nearly 140 lawyers with them from their former firm.

Lewis Brisbois released the emails to media outlets beginning on Saturday.

One email referred to a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge as "sugar tits." In another email, when Ranen complained to Barber about an employee working overtime, Barber responded "Kill her," including a description of a violent sex act.

In other emails, the two men used racial, sexist and homophobic slurs.

