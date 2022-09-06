Barnes & Thornburg grows East Coast presence with Pa., N.J. offices

The skyline of downtown Philadelphia is seen at sunset during 2020 U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Companies Law firms Offices in Philadelphia and Morristown will be firm's first in those states

Partner Mike Zogby will lead both offices

(Reuters) - Indiana-founded law firm Barnes & Thornburg has expanded its East Coast footprint with new offices in Morristown, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the firm said Tuesday.

The offices' six founding lawyers are joining Barnes & Thornburg from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, a firm born through a 2020 merger between Minneapolis-based Faegre Baker Daniels and Philadelphia-headquartered Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Both new offices will be led by Michael Zogby, who spent almost two decades at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Zogby will be based in Morristown along with partner Jessica Brennan and associate Kaitlyn Stone. Partners Chanda Miller and Molly Flynn, and associate Rebecca Trela will be based in Philadelphia.

The lawyers handle complex litigation and life sciences matters and were members of the product liability and mass tort, and health and life sciences groups at Faegre Drinker. Zogby's past clients have included Johnson & Johnson and several of its subsidiary units.

According to Zogby, the team had worked with attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on various litigation matters and was eager to make the move to a growing firm. He said the firm is looking to make both offices full-service in the near future.

Barnes & Thornburg now has 22 offices in the U.S., mainly in the Midwest. The firm also opened an office in Boston in June 2021 after picking up partners from midsize firm Nutter McClennen & Fish.

A representative from Faegre Drinker said the firm wished the departing lawyers well.

