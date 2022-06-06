Barnes & Thornburg hires three-lawyer healthcare team in D.C.

Summary

(Reuters) - Barnes & Thornburg said Monday that it has hired three attorneys from Nashville-based Bass, Berry & Sims for its healthcare practice in Washington, D.C.

John Kelly, who managed Bass, Berry and Sims' Washington office, will join 700-attorney Barnes & Thornburg, along with another partner, Jackie Papish, and associate A.J. Bolan, the firm said.

Kelly will chair Barnes & Thornburg's 80-attorney healthcare department and healthcare industry practice.

Earlier in his career, Kelly worked as a federal prosecutor and served as the Department of Justice's assistant chief for healthcare fraud and lead prosecutor for the Medicare Fraud Strike Force in Los Angeles, the firm said.

He said the team from Bass, Berry & Sims was drawn to Barnes & Thornburg's 20 U.S. offices. Bass, Berry & Sims has three offices in Tennessee and one in Washington, D.C., according to its website.

"All of us are very excited to take on a new challenge going somewhere new with a larger footprint," Kelly said.

Kelly said most of the team's clients will be moving over to Barnes & Thornburg but declined to name them.

In addition to healthcare, Barnes & Thornburg has been growing its life sciences bench over the last year.

The Indianapolis-based firm opened an office in Boston and added four IP litigation partners from midsize firm Nutter McClennen & Fish for its life sciences and intellectual property practice last June.

Lisa Rivera, chair of Bass, Berry & Sims' compliance and government investigations practice group, said the firm is grateful for the departing team's contributions.

She said the firm's Washington office has grown to more than 30 attorneys in the last 10 years.

