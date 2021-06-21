Barnes & Thornburg lands in Boston, snagging IP team

Summary

(Reuters) - Barnes & Thornburg on Monday became the latest major firm to find a foothold in Boston's competitive legal market, further expanding its life sciences and intellectual property practice on the East Coast.

The Indianapolis-based firm announced six Boston partners to start with, including four IP litigators joining from regional midsize firm Nutter McClennen & Fish: Ronald Cahill, Heather Repicky, Rory Pheiffer and Derek Roller. They'll practice alongside products liability partner Robyn Maguire, who joined from Nutter in January, and Barnes & Thornburg IP partner Matthew Leno.

Cahill's clients have included medical software maker Etiometry Inc. Repicky has represented American Technical Ceramics Corp in patent infringement litigation against information technology firm Presidio Inc.

The new office is launching just a week after Barnes & Thornburg pulled in seven lawyers from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath to grow its Delaware office, and a year after it set up shop in New York City. The firm opened offices in Ann Arbor, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City in 2019.

Bob Grand, Barnes & Thornburg's managing partner, said the firm is committed to its life science practice growth in the Northeast.

"(We've been) opening up New York during the pandemic, expanding Delaware during the pandemic, and now opening Boston at the tail end of the pandemic," Grand said. "We've been working on these projects for some time."

Boston's attraction as a tech and life sciences hub has only grown amid the pandemic, when those sectors proved to be economic bright spots in the crisis. Barnes & Thornburg called Boston "a critical market for the life sciences sector," adding that the focus of its office in the city extend beyond IP and life sciences practice to include corporate M&A, investment fund formation, commercial litigation and white collar matters.

"We're thrilled to join Barnes & Thornburg during this exciting growth period for the life sciences industry and the firm as a whole," Cahill said in a statement. He cited "the firm’s strategic commitment to expanding its life sciences practice, and its deep bench of accomplished life sciences attorneys."

A spokesperson for Nutter said in a statement that the firm wishes its departing lawyers well.

(This story has been updated to include comment from Nutter McClennen & Fish.)

