Barnes & Thornburg snags another Nutter IP group for new Boston office

RALEIGH, NC (Reuters) - Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg is adding three more intellectual property lawyers to its newly launched Boston office, the firm said on Thursday.

The firm swiped partner Andrew Rejent and two associates from Nutter McClennen & Fish as it tries to expand its footprint in U.S. cities with high demand for life sciences work.

“We are dedicated to growing our team in Boston,” Bob Grand, Barnes & Thornburg's managing partner, said in a statement. “This group brings an excellent skill set that complements our current footprint in Boston’s competitive legal and IP sectors.”

Rejent, who was a senior associate at Nutter, represents electromechanical, chemical, mechanical, software, medical devices, and information technology companies. He handles clients' patent portfolios, patent prosecutions and matters before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The trio joins nearly a month after Barnes & Thornburg launched its Boston office with four other IP lawyers from 150-attorney Nutter. The Boston office now has nine attorneys, including seven partners.

In a statement, Nutter said: “We appreciate the contributions these lawyers made to the firm during their tenure at Nutter, and we wish our former colleagues the best in their future endeavors.”

Barnes & Thornburg, a 600-person firm, has been on a hiring spree for more than a month. In June, the firm hired a team of seven lawyers and consultants from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath for its Delaware office.

