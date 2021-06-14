Barnes & Thornburg takes Delaware team from Faegre Drinker

The logo of law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Barnes & Thornburg is beefing up its presence in Delaware, picking up a team of seven lawyers and consultants from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, including a new leader in Wilmington.

The additions include Thomas McGonigle, a commercial litigator who has previously worked for two former Delaware governors, including Thomas Carper, one of the state's current U.S. senators.

McGonigle previously led the Wilmington office of Faegre Drinker and its predecessor firm Drinker Biddle & Reath. He is now leading Barnes & Thornburg's Wilmington office, which has been open since 2009, and serve on the firm's management committee, the firm said in announcing the new hires Monday.

He is joining the Indianapolis-based firm as a partner alongside real estate attorney Shawn Tucker and transactional lawyer Michael Maimone.

Barnes & Thornburg is touting its new additions in Delaware partly as a complement to its offerings in New York, where the firm opened in February 2020.

"We’re excited to continue to invest in the First State, as growing in Delaware is a key strategic priority for our firm," Barnes & Thornburg managing partner Robert Grand said in a statement.

Apart from the three new partners, the firm also brought on Mary Kate McLaughlin, a former chief of state to Delaware's education department, and Doug Gramiak, a former chief of staff who served under then-Delaware Governor John Carney from 2017 to 2019, from Faegre as directors of state government affairs. Both are registered lobbyists with the state.

Rounding out the team are of counsel Michael DeNote and associate Sawyer Traver.

With McGonigle gone, Faegre Drinker's Wilmington office will be led by Frank DiGiovanni, an intellectual property attorney, the firm said in a statement thanking their former colleagues for their contributions.

"Wilmington is a key market for Faegre Drinker and we remain committed to delivering exceptional results for clients in litigation, intellectual property, corporate restructuring and regulatory matters across the First State," the firm said.

The new Barnes & Thornburg hires come less than two weeks after the firm parted ways with Alec Beck, a Minneapolis partner who signed on to represent My Pillow Inc CEO Mike Lindell in his lawsuit against U.S. voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems Inc and Smartmatic Corp without the firm's authorization.

Reporting by David Thomas