Bass Berry expands healthcare practice in D.C., Tennessee

(Reuters) - Bass, Berry & Sims has brought on seven new lawyers, including practice leaders from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, to expand its healthcare regulatory capabilities, the firm said Thursday.

The Tennessee founded firm added a team of six healthcare attorneys from Baker Donelson as members in Washington, D.C., bringing its head count there to 36 attorneys.

The group is led by William Mathias, who most recently co-chaired Baker Donelson's health law practice and its fraud and abuse group. It also includes Kristin Bohl, Jeffrey Davis, Leslie Demaree Goldsmith, Christine Morse and Laurence Russell. Davis and Goldsmith also co-led Baker Donelson's reimbursement group.

Travis Lloyd, the former chair of Bradley Arant's healthcare practice group, is joining Bass Berry as a member in its Nashville office.

The additions expand Bass Berry's healthcare industry group to over 230 attorneys, the firm said. Angela Humphreys, who chairs the healthcare practice, said in a statement that the new lawyers will help the firm counsel clients on "an even broader array of issues."

Mathias said the goal is for Bass Berry's healthcare practice to be "the preeminent healthcare regulatory group" in the country.

Bradley Arant did not respond to a request for comment on Lloyd's departure.

A Baker Donelson representative said the firm wished the departing attorneys well. "We're in the midst of an extremely dynamic lateral marketplace," the firm said, adding that it has benefited from the addition of more than 25 shareholders and of counsel this year.

