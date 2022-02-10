Behind a legal headhunting firm's deal with bar exam prep giant BARBRI

Summary Major, Lindsey & Africa and BARBRI will launch career guidance program for law students

The initiative comes amid a legal talent war and increased competition in the bar exam prep market

(Reuters) - Hoping to lock in future clients, a major legal recruiting firm has partnered with the country’s largest bar exam prep company to offer career guidance to law students.

Major, Lindsey & Africa and BARBRI this week said they will jointly provide career resources for law students who sign up for BARBRI’s test prep program, focused on topics such as interviewing at law firms and choosing between practices.

Unusually heated competition for legal talent has translated into a busy and lucrative year for legal recruiters, with law firm associate turnover at record levels. Nearly a quarter of associates swapped firms in 2021, a recent industry report found.

Maryland-based Major, Lindsey & Africa, part of international talent management company Allegis Group Inc, hopes the program will help it build early relationships with lawyers who will someday turn to the company to help them switch firms or move into corporate legal departments, said Ru Bhatt, a partner in the recruiting firm’s associate practice.

“Partners and general counsel tend to know who we are,” he said. “But when it comes to the new crop of associates every year, we have to do a lot of education to distinguish ourselves."

The BARBRI partnership offers a chance to reach many more students than the firm already does speaking at law schools, Bhatt said. For Dallas-based BARBRI, the career programming will steer law students toward its bar exam prep program in their first year, he added.

Bhatt declined to share financial terms of the partnership. BARBRI president Mike Sims did not respond to requests for comment.

While the partnership may prove a shrewd business move, one career services dean at a top 20-ranked law school was skeptical it would offer law students anything their schools don't already provide, adding it could reinforce a perception among many law students that they should chase careers at large firms.

“I don’t think that is the best resource for helping students learn about launching careers in public interest, government, or pursuing a judicial clerkship, or smaller firms that won’t necessarily be able to afford MLA’s services,” said the dean, who requested anonymity because their school has relationships with both entities.

Major, Lindsey & Africa's Bhatt acknowledged the firm's focus on corporate careers but said other paths wouldn't be ignored. And recruiters, he said, can share insight into law firms that law school career advisers don't always have.

