Bias in the anti-bias office: San Francisco finds problems and solutions

July 14 (Reuters) - An independent report on San Francisco’s equal employment opportunity practices shows how deep problems of workplace discrimination can run, even in a city thought of as one of the country’s most progressive places.

Black and Hispanic city workers in San Francisco are disciplined and fired more than white and Asian workers, according to the July 9 report, and those disparities persist even when controlling for factors like income level or union membership. Black workers represented more than half of all discipline cases charged in the city's transit division in 2020, although they compose 32% of that workforce, according to Municipal Transportation Agency data referenced in the new report. A little more than 12% of the city's overall workforce in 2019 was Black, but they were the subject of more than 20% of the corrective actions and disciplines that year, according to city data.

The findings reveal a fundamentally broken internal process for addressing workplace discrimination within the San Francisco city government. More importantly, though, the analysis of the city's processes for handling complaints and some of the innovative recommendations in the report represent an uncommon step toward addressing systemic bias in public employment and mark the beginnings of a blueprint other cities can follow.

Mawuli Tugbenyoh, chief of policy in the city's department of human resources, told me that officials "are aware we're the first jurisdiction to undertake this sort of review, and we certainly hope that others will follow, given the history of structural racism" around the country.

The review was commissioned by Mayor London Breed in the wake of public outcry over a former human resources manager’s admission that she had forged a settlement in a Black city worker’s discrimination case, according to an article in the San Francisco Chronicle in September 2020. The HR manager admitted lying to the employee that the city would pay out a financial settlement, which caused the worker to dismiss a pending lawsuit she had filed. Officials said in a statement last Friday that they will review the 57 recommendations for reform and will release an implementation plan “this fall.”

William Gould IV, an employment discrimination expert at Stanford Law School who led the review, told me he believes Breed has been receptive to the recommendations.

“It requires some audaciousness and self-confidence on the mayor’s and other government leaders' part to do this, because no one wants to be called out on existing deficiencies,” Gould said. “The proof will be in the pudding, of course, so we’ll have to see what happens in the coming weeks and months. But I think this mayor, by taking the chance, has led the way for California and the nation” to begin addressing systemic bias in public employment.

Black workers in particular are concentrated in lower-paying jobs in the San Francisco city government and they face a lack of opportunity for promotion, according to the analysis.

Moreover, the city’s internal process to address workplace discrimination complaints among its roughly 35,000 employees is fundamentally flawed.

The city human resources department’s EEO division currently has just 15 investigators, which amounts to roughly 2,000 employees per investigator, according to the report. Department policy requires EEO investigations to be completed within 180 days, but about 78% of the 130 complaints alleging racial harassment that were open as of December 2020 had been open longer than 180 days -- including some that were initiated in 2015. Those complaints include discrimination based on ethnicity, color, ancestry, and national origin.

The city's EEO investigators function as neutral fact-finders when someone files a complaint against a co-worker. But they also sometimes represent the city’s interests when workers file their complaints to outside agencies, like the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. And they essentially argue against a complainant if that person appeals the EEO division’s initial determination in the dispute, according to the report.

All this understandably creates some trust issues for the workers “who now might reasonably question whether the investigator was ever truly neutral to begin with,” the report concludes. Gould told me that sort of structural conflict-of-interest “is likely to exist in other government entities.”

Another major problem is that cases often turn on an investigator's determination of whether a complainant or respondent is credible, and many city workers believe those determinations “are not being made in an evenhanded manner,” the report said. Sometimes, people who complain that a suspension was discriminatory, for example, are found not-credible on the basis that they have a “motive to lie” because they would like to avoid discipline -- reasoning which, as the report notes, can be used to discredit any person whose claim is that an adverse job action itself was discriminatory.

“Ultimately, the inefficiencies of the EEO complaint process has left many employees feeling that it is an ineffective tool for identifying discriminatory conduct, leaving some employees feeling they should turn elsewhere for relief, abandon claims, or simply remain silent,” the analysis concluded.

Tugbenyoh told me that the city's mayor has already added funding for seven additional EEO investigators.

The report also recommends that the city track and intervene as necessary if managers have a pattern of doling out disproportionate discipline. And it suggests policy revisions in which EEO investigators would not have to answer to complaints from the EEOC or defend the HR department’s determinations on appeal.

Those may sound like common-sense moves for any equal opportunity office. But if these kinds of fundamental problems exist in San Francisco city government, it's not a stretch to assume they, to some degree, exist in other U.S. cities. Those communities would do well to review their own policies for similar deficiencies.

