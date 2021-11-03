Biden chooses Delaware judge Stark as second Fed Circ nominee

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Leonard Stark is judge at patent-heavy Delaware court

Stark is Biden's second nominee to patent-focused appeals court

Would replace fellow former district judge Kathleen O'Malley

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he would nominate U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark from his home state of Delaware to the bench of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Stark, 52, would be Biden's second appointment to the patent-focused Federal Circuit - which had no openings under former Republican President Donald Trump - after the U.S. Senate confirmed former Perkins Coie partner Tiffany Cunningham to the bench in July.

Stark's Delaware court is one of the most active patent courts in the country. He would replace Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley, who announced in July that she would retire next March.

O'Malley is currently the only active Federal Circuit judge with experience as a district court judge, and lawyers applauded the move to replace her with another federal district judge.

"Appellate courts and district courts can be very different, and it's important to have the district court perspective on the Federal Circuit," said Nick Matich, a principal at McKool Smith who was also acting general counsel at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, in an email.

Matich also said Stark is a "highly respected judge" with enormous experience with patent cases," and expects him to be confirmed quickly.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama nominated Stark to the Delaware bench in 2010, and he was the court's chief judge from 2014 until earlier this year. Stark was previously a magistrate judge at the court, and has also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware and worked as an associate at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

Stark also clerked for U.S. Circuit Judge Walter Stapleton of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Stark received three degrees from the University of Delaware and a law degree from Yale Law School, and was a Rhodes Scholar.

