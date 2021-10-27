Biden nominates four new top federal prosecutors

U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated four new U.S. attorneys, selecting a Greenberg Traurig partner for the role in New Jersey and the first Asian American and Black lawyers to lead prosecutions in two districts in Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Biden has in total nominated 29 people to run some of the 93 U.S. attorneys' offices nationally. The White House said confirming the nominees was important to its efforts to combat gun violence and other violent crime.

The latest nominees include Philip Sellinger, a former federal prosecutor who serves as the co-managing partner of Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office and would become the top federal prosecutor in the Garden State, as well as three current assistant U.S. attorneys who would be elevated to the top jobs in Arizona, the Western District of Pennsylvania and the Central District of Illinois.

Cindy Chung, who has served in the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney's Office since 2014 and before that worked in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, would be the first Asian American to serve as the top prosecutor in her district.

Gregory Harris, who has worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois since 2001, would be the first Black person to head up the office, based in Springfield.

In Arizona, Biden nominated Gary Restaino, who has served as a federal prosecutor in that state since 2003 and was earlier in his career a civil rights lawyer at the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The nominees did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

