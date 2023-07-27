Biden-picked judge recuses from FTC case over witness' nomination support

Summary Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín said there was a potential 'appearance of partiality'

New Civil Liberties Alliance sought recusal over potential witness's support

July 27 (Reuters) - A federal judge appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden is recusing herself from a Federal Trade Commission case accusing a company of making false COVID-19 treatment claims, after a conservative legal group protested that a potential witness had supported the judge's nomination.

San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín, who won Senate confirmation in February, cited the need to "avoid even the appearance of partiality" in recusing herself on Wednesday from the FTC's case against Precision Patient Outcomes.

The former civil rights lawyer removed herself from the case after lawyers with the conservative New Civil Liberties Alliance argued that a reasonable person might question the judge’s impartiality.

An FTC investigator, Raymond Manzo, who backed Martínez-Olguín's nomination as a leader of Hispanic and Latino bar associations, is involved in the case and is a potential trial witness for the agency, the group argued.

"We think that the court has made the right decision and taken away a side issue that would have distracted the parties from the main case," said John Vecchione, a lawyer for Precision Patient Outcomes with the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

The FTC had no immediate comment.

The FTC sued California-based Precision Patient Outcomes and CEO Margrett Priest Lewis in November, saying the company had unlawfully marketed a dietary supplement containing nothing more than vitamins, zinc and a flavonoid as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

The defendants deny wrongdoing, and have argued that the FTC lacks statutory and constitutional authority to pursue the case.

The Democratic-controlled Senate narrowly confirmed Martínez-Olguín, who had worked at the National Immigration Law Center, on a 49-48 vote in February, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote.

In a filing last month, Precision Patient Outcomes' lawyers said Manzo actively supported her confirmation to the federal bench.

Manzo submitted a letter backing Martínez-Olguín on behalf of the San Francisco La Raza Lawyers Association, where he is president, and he sat on a committee that approved a similar letter from the Hispanic National Bar Association, where he is a regional president, the filing said.

He told Law360 after she was confirmed that "having her there with a civil rights and immigration attorney and Latina viewpoint will create a richer discussion and interpretation of the law."

The FTC responded last week that Manzo's interactions with the judge had been "limited" and that "courts have repeatedly found that professional relationships, and even prior support for judicial nominations, are not a basis for recusal."

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Precision Patient Outcomes, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-07307.

For the FTC: Abdiel Lewis, Evan Rose and Michael Naranjo of the FTC

For Precision Patient Outcomes: John Vecchione, Kara Rollins and Katherine Norman of New Civil Liberties Alliance and Fredrick Hagen of Berding & Weil

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

