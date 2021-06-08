Biden reopens Office for Access to Justice, but slowly

Law firms Legal Services Corporation See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The Biden White House recently announced plans for “restoring” and “reinvigorating” the Justice Department’s Office for Access to Justice, a unit formally established in 2016 to develop and coordinate civil legal aid and criminal defense initiatives for low-income Americans.

The office is essentially supposed to consider and advise the executive branch and the rest of the federal government on how to embed legal aid within its other myriad functions, like services related to employment, eviction and foreclosure, and domestic violence and child abuse, for example. Indeed, the Legal Services Corporation’s 2017 “Justice Gap Report” found that 86% of civil legal problems faced by low-income Americans in a given year receive inadequate legal assistance, or none at all.

Since its start as an informal initiative in 2010, the Access to Justice unit filed dozens of statements of interest in Justice Department cases concerning legal aid, including a successful lawsuit alleging that indigent misdemeanor offenders in Burlington and Mt. Vernon, both in Washington, had been systematically deprived of their fundamental right to assistance of counsel. It advocated for reducing or eliminating onerous court fees, administered grants to state programs and urged the creation of the White House Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable.

The office was shut down in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, whose administration apparently saw it as costly and unnecessary.

As expected, President Joe Biden issued a memo last month about reestablishing the Office for Access to Justice and the interagency roundtable, which brings together officials from various executive agencies, including the Office of the Vice President.

But the White House and DOJ directives regarding the office seem to point to a preliminary process – something more like an exploratory committee – rather than immediately picking up where former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and the Obama administration had left off. And, the budget proposal sent by the administration to Congress on May 28 suggests a slow restart and expansion of the division’s crucial business.

Neither the Biden White House nor Holder responded to my requests for comment.

The Biden administration has asked for just $6 million, and has slated eight full-time positions to restart the office. (Keep in mind that the White House proposal is a guideline of sorts, and Congress ultimately retains the power of the purse.) The agency’s budget submission for fiscal year 2017, by comparison, requested a total of $13.3 million for programs to expand access to justice. And, although the office has always been small, it's had about 12 staffers in years past, according to a May 3 report by Bloomberg Law.

Maha Jweied, a former acting director of the Office for Access to Justice, told me the recent announcements “were definitely exciting,” adding that she doesn’t have insight into the administration’s plans “beyond what’s in the memos.”

Biden’s announcement was followed up by a May 18 directive from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. It orders a 120-day “review process” to identify “access-to-justice policy initiatives of high priority in light of today's most pressing challenges,” including how the DOJ and other agencies can “alleviate entrenched disparities in our criminal justice system, address barriers to access in our immigration and civil legal systems, and advance health, economic, and environmental justice efforts.” (The White House asked for such a report within 120 days).

The Justice Department didn’t respond to requests for comment, including my questions about whether it’s possible to restore the office as it reviews other initiatives it might take up.

The National Legal Aid and Defender Association has taken a cautiously optimistic tone in response to the announcements.

I asked Radhika Singh, chief of the civil legal services section at the NLADA, whether the administration is starting from scratch, and unnecessarily so, given the well-established social science and data about the justice gap and how to address it. The NLADA itself has recommendations for “what an Office for Access to Justice might be able to do,” which stresses engagement with impacted communities in particular, Singh noted during our conversation.

“I certainly can’t speak for the department, but it’s not so much starting from scratch as it is (to) see what needs to be adjusted or expanded on, and taking a strategic look at the form and function,” Singh said.

“Things have obviously changed over the past year,” given the coronavirus pandemic and related complications of access to justice. “So we see it really as an opportunity to really build upon” the old work, she added.

The NLADA would nonetheless like to see a greater investment in this work, Singh said.

“I think right now they’re trying to establish a baseline in appropriations,” she said, adding that more could be done to revitalize and expand the office and the work of the interagency roundtable. “We certainly would like to see them ramping up."

Reestablishing the Office for Access to Justice is clearly a sensible move, especially in light of the scope of the national justice gap problem. And, Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal represents a historically ambitious level of investment into justice initiatives, infrastructure, education and climate change (it proposes $600 million for the Legal Services Corporation, for example, a $135 million increase).

That said, the important work of this small arm of DOJ will need a significantly greater investment to match the urgent needs in this area and the far-reaching vision first laid out in 2016.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author.

