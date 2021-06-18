Biden taps ex-Boies partner to lead DOJ policy office

The crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday tapped former Boies Schiller Flexner partner Hampton Dellinger to lead the Justice Department's policy office, which advises on nominations for federal judgeships.

Dellinger, who if confirmed would become assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy, has worked in government before. He served as deputy attorney general in the North Carolina Department of Justice and as chief legal counsel in the North Carolina governor's office, where he oversaw the judicial appointment process.

"I’m honored to be nominated, and I recognize the important work OLP does on judicial nominations as well as the range of legal policy issues facing the Justice Department," Dellinger said in an email.

Dellinger's legal career started with a clerkship on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He went on to work at law firms Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice (now Womble Bond Dickinson); Robinson Bradshaw; and, most recently, Boies Schiller.

He left Boies Schiller in November, one of dozens of partners to depart from the litigation firm in 2020.

Since then, he's started his own firm, Law Firm of Hampton Dellinger. Its website states that in his pro bono practice Dellinger worked to "remove Confederate monuments, protect the rights of voters, promote gender equity in sports, and end higher education tuition discrimination against undocumented Americans."

