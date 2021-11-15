Biden taps new chair for federal privacy oversight board

REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Monday tapped attorney Sharon Bradford Franklin to chair the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB), an independent executive branch agency.

Franklin is a former PCLOB executive director who currently serves as co-director of the Security and Surveillance Project at the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy organization Center for Democracy & Technology, the White House said in its announcement.

She was also policy director for the Open Technology Institute at the think tank New America, the White House said.

PCLOB is tasked with making sure the federal government's terrorism prevention programs are in line with safeguarding civil liberties and privacy, according to its website. The board was established at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission in 2004.

Biden also announced his nomination of former Kirkland & Ellis partner Beth Williams to the five-member board.

Williams served as assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Policy from 2017 to 2020, the White House said. She previously was a litigation and appellate partner at Kirkland.

The nominations to the five-person board require Senate confirmation. Only two seats are currently filled and there is no sitting chair.

A group of 19 advocacy organizations urged the Biden administration in a September letter to fill the vacant seats on the board, which can't operate without a quorum. The group wrote the board "has played a significant role in informing the public debates over the past several years regarding the operation of U.S. surveillance programs."