Biden White House ethics lawyer returns to King & Spalding

(Reuters) - Law firm King & Spalding said Monday that Alicia O'Brien, who led the ethics and compliance team in the White House Counsel's Office under U.S. President Joe Biden, has rejoined the firm as a partner in Washington, D.C.

O'Brien was a partner at the firm before joining the administration in February 2021. She will be a member of King & Spalding's special matters and government investigations team.

While at the White House, O'Brien provided legal and communications advice to senior federal officials on issues ranging from government ethics to executive branch nominations, the firm said.

O'Brien said in a statement that she will work with King & Spalding clients on congressional inquiries and parallel investigations and help to develop crisis management and compliance strategies.

Earlier in her career O'Brien spent almost four years at the U.S. Department of Justice, including as an associate deputy attorney general in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General and as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legislative Affairs, the firm said.

Atlanta-founded King & Spalding added another former White House counsel, Justin Dews, in New York in January.

