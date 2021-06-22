Big Law associate accused of faking more than 2,000 pro bono hours

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

After being fired in February, Paleczny allegedly lied to other law firms about his termination.

(Reuters) - Attorney regulators in Illinois have filed disciplinary charges against a former Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith associate who allegedly billed more than 2,000 hours on a pro bono case that he knew was already closed.

As a result of his false billing on the case last year, John Paleczny, a Chicago-based insurance lawyer, was able to reap a $12,000 bonus from Lewis Brisbois, the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission alleged in a two-count complaint filed Friday.

The complaint says Paleczny was tapped by a partner at his firm to work on a civil rights lawsuit filed by an Illinois federal prison inmate. Although the lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in December 2019 and Lewis Brisbois told the inmate it was no longer representing him, Paleczny allegedly recorded 2,061 hours on the case in 2020, the ARDC alleged.

He recorded 245 more hours on the same case in 2021, at which point Lewis Brisbois caught wind of his actions, the complaint said. Paleczny allegedly admitted that he knew the lawsuit had already been dismissed. Los Angeles-based Lewis Brisbois fired Paleczny in February, according to the ARDC.

The complaint also alleges Paleczny lied to at least four other Chicago law firms about his termination, telling them he was laid off because Lewis Brisbois "did not have enough work to support his continued employment."

He joined Chicago firm Connolly Krause in May, according to his LinkedIn profile. Connolly Krause co-founder Michael Krause told Reuters he is no longer with the firm.

"Paleczny was an associate only for a matter of weeks with our office and immediately dismissed upon learning of these claims," Krause said in an email. His last day was May 24, he said.

Paleczny is a 2018 graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He competed on an episode of "Jeopardy" that aired in January 2017, according to the Chicago Tribune. He did not respond to a request for comment through LinkedIn.

Paleczny’s practice at Lewis Brisbois included insurance coverage and insurance defense. A representative for the firm declined to comment.