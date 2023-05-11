Big shifts in U.S. News & World Report law school rankings. Here's why.

Summary

May 11 (Reuters) - This year’s U.S. News & World Report law school rankings released on Wednesday brought an unprecedented number of dramatics shifts—the result of a revamped methodology that placed greater emphasis on graduate employment and bar pass rates.

The ranking changes were generally modest among top schools but were significant just beyond the so-called T-14 schools. More than a third of the 199 American Bar Association-accredited law schools saw their ranks go up or down by 10 spots of more, compared with 27 schools last year. And 31 schools saw their ranks change by 20 spots or more this year — up from four schools the previous year.

“Unless U.S. News changes its methodology, I expect you will see far more volatility in these rankings than we saw prior to these changes,” wrote former University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law dean Donald Tobin in a post on TaxProf Blog on Wednesday, noting that bar passage and employment rates tend to fluctuate annually, particularly during market downturns.

A U.S. News spokeswoman said on Thursday that the methodology was revised "in response to the changing landscape of higher education and after conversations with more than 100 law school deans." Nearly a third of law schools boycotted the rankings this year, saying they hurt student diversity and affordability. U.S. News largely relied on publicly available data from the ABA to rank schools this year.

Under the new methodology, 58% of a law school’s ranking is based on student outcomes. That’s up from 26% previously. A school’s employment rate 10 months after graduation now counts for 33% of its ranking, while its first-time bar pass rate is 18% and its two-year bar pass rate is 7%.

Reputation surveys from legal academics, lawyers, and judges have been reduced from 40% of a school’s ranking to 25%. Those surveys are the only part of this year’s rankings that were not derived from ABA data.

Student selectivity went from 21% of a school’s rankings to 10%. Median Law School Admission Test scores are now 5% of the ranking, while median undergraduate grade-point averages are 4%. Each school’s acceptance rate is now just 1% of its ranking.

Finally, school resources—which includes the student-faculty ratio and student-librarian ratio—was reduced from 13% of a school’s score to 7%.

April Barton, dean of the Duquesne University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, on Thursday attributed the school’s 40-spot increase to its bar passage and employment rates. The Pittsburgh school, now No. 89, had the single largest increase on the list.

“The revised U.S. News methodology gave considerable weight to these areas, which were key to propelling our historic rise,” she said.

The University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law saw the largest decline on this year’s rankings, falling 44 spots to No. 135. Officials from the school did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

