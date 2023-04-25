BlackRock, SEC alum joins law firm Sullivan & Cromwell in Washington

Law Firms Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Follow















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell said Tuesday that it hired a former senior official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to join its investment management practice.

Dalia Blass, the former director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, will be a partner in Washington, D.C., advising asset managers and other financial services clients on regulatory, compliance and enforcement issues, the firm said. Blass was most recently the head of external affairs at BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager.

Blass oversaw the SEC's investment company regulation division during the Trump administration from 2017 until January 2021. She served under former SEC Chair Jay Clayton, now senior policy adviser and of counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell.

Steven Peikin, the Trump-era co-director of enforcement at the SEC, is also now a partner at the firm.

Sullivan & Cromwell said Blass would help clients navigate an increasingly complicated regulatory environment facing asset managers, which have been at the forefront of political battles over the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing movement.

BlackRock and its CEO Larry Fink have pushed companies to consider factors like climate change and racial diversity as material to investment decisions, attracting criticism from both the political left and right.

Some Republican-led states have pulled their assets from BlackRock, criticizing ESG as “woke capitalism,” while progressive critics have suggested that the sustainable investing movement has done little to tackle the effects of climate change.

Sullivan & Cromwell said Blass helped BlackRock grapple with regulatory and reputational matters during her nearly two-year tenure “including with respect to the firm’s sustainability priorities.”

Blass said she was drawn to Sullivan & Cromwell because of the New York-founded firm’s reputation in the financial services industry. The firm has long represented top Wall Street firms and been a leader in transactional work.











