Blank Rome joins US law firms expanding to Dallas

(Reuters) - Philadelphia-founded law firm Blank Rome said on Monday that it has opened an office in Dallas, its second Texas location, and absorbed a three-attorney law firm there, Block & McNeill.

Blank Rome also brought on four partners from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, Locke Lord and Alston & Bird to launch the office.

The new team, which includes Dallas co-chairs Steven Block from Block & McNeill and Jason Luter from Faegre Drinker, will work on corporate, real estate and finance matters, the firm said.

Grant Palmer, Blank Rome’s chair and managing partner, said the new office has been in the works for at least five years, with client demands becoming more intense in the past couple of years.

"It was about finding the right group," he said.

Blank Rome opened its office in Houston, Texas' largest city, in 2010.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Snell & Wilmer; O’Melveny & Myers; and Duane Morris are among other U.S. law firms that have opened Dallas offices in the last two years, and firms have also been growing their ranks with partner hires in the city this year.

Palmer said Blank Rome is actively recruiting for its new Dallas location.

A spokesperson from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath wished Luter well. Representatives from Locke Lord and Alston & Bird did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the departures.

In addition to Block and Luter, the Blank Rome hires include partners Mark Harris, Justin Mapes, Christopher McNeill and Michael Thimmig, along with associate Robert Davidson.

Read more:

Law firm Blank Rome hires seven-lawyer international trade team from rival

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









