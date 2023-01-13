Block chief legal officer to leave company next month

Summary Longtime Block lawyer Sivan Whiteley to resign after about 10 years at the company

(Reuters) - Sivan Whiteley, chief legal officer at fintech firm Block Inc, will resign effective Feb. 16, according to a U.S. securities filing.

Whiteley is leaving the San Francisco-based company, formerly called Square, after almost a decade on its legal team, according to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Block general counsel Chrysty Esperanza, who is also a longtime company lawyer, will serve as interim chief legal officer and corporate secretary, the filing said.

A spokesperson for Block, which is led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, declined to comment beyond the filing. Whiteley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Ms. Whiteley has worked at Block for nearly ten years and provided significant contributions to the Company during that time," the filing said.

Whitely told Block earlier this week of her intention to resign and will support the transition through April 7, it said.

Whiteley joined the company in 2013 and rose through the legal team's ranks before becoming legal chief in December 2021.

She previously worked in-house at now-defunct electric car venture Better Place and e-commerce company eBay Inc, and as a litigator at now-defunct law firm Bingham McCutchen, according to her LinkedIn account.

Among its recent legal matters, Block is embroiled in a trademark lawsuit brought by tax-preparation giant H&R Block Inc. The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in September 2022 over Block's appeal of a ruling that temporarily barred the company from using the name "Block" with its Cash App Taxes tax-preparation service.

