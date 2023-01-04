Boies Schiller adds Justice Dept prosecutor to white-collar team

Companies

Companies Law firms Boies Schiller Flexner Llp Follow















(Reuters) - Law firm Boies Schiller Flexner said Wednesday that it has hired U.S. Justice Department prosecutor Blake Goebel as a partner focused on white-collar defense and complex civil litigation.

Goebel, who will work in Washington, D.C., arrives from the Justice Department’s criminal fraud section, which investigates and prosecutes many of the department’s largest corporate criminal cases.

Goebel said he was drawn to Boies Schiller, a prominent litigation firm founded by famed trial lawyer David Boies, in part because it offered the opportunity to represent both plaintiffs and defendants in civil litigation.

"The list of law firms that simultaneously do plaintiffs and defense work at a high level is very short,” Goebel said in a statement. “As a former prosecutor, the chance to take on sophisticated cases on both sides of the ‘v’ is incredibly attractive.”

Boies Schiller has helmed major class action lawsuits against Alphabet Inc’s Google and insurance giant Blue Cross Blue Shield. The firm is representing investors in the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX in a securities lawsuit against the company’s indicted co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and a group of celebrities who endorsed the exchange.

Goebel said there are many similarities between building a criminal securities fraud case as a prosecutor and a civil case as a plaintiffs' lawyer. During his tenure as a Justice Department trial attorney, he worked in a unit focused on financial fraud and was part of the team that prosecuted the founder of technology startup Trustify for fraud and money laundering.

Boies Schiller has seen a series of departures to rival firms in recent years that has dwindled its roster of lawyers. Boies acknowledged in an interview with Reuters last year that the firm had made “some misfires.”

The firm has also continued to hire, however, last year bringing on former federal prosecutor Kenya Davis to lead its ESG investigative team in Washington, D.C.

Goebel declined to comment on the previous departures, saying that the firm is “in good hands” with a group of “very talented litigators in place.”











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.