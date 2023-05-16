Boies Schiller adds London partner after UK exits















May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner said Monday it has hired a government attorney from Kazakhstan, as the firm continues to rebuild its London ranks following a partner exodus last January.

Almat Madaliyev has joined Boies Schiller as a partner in its London and New York offices, the firm said. He previously served as the vice minister of justice for the Kazakh government, representing the central Asian former Soviet Republic in investor-state disputes and commercial transactions.

Madaliyev worked with Boies Schiller as it represented the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, and BTA Bank, one of the largest banks in the country, in litigation, the firm said.

He is the second partner to join Boies Schiller this month, following the arrival of Evan Ezray, a former deputy solicitor general of Florida.

More than a dozen lawyers left Boies Schiller's London office last January, following office leader Natasha Harrison to her own firm, Pallas Partners. In March, the firm added Andrei Yakovlev, an investor-state disputes specialist from Hong Kong-based global law firm King & Wood Mallesons, in London.

Yakovlev has also represented Kazakhstan in international arbitrations.

