Boies Schiller adds London partner after UK lawyers exit

The logo of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Gravante Gravante & Looby The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner said Tuesday it has hired a partner to its international arbitration group in London, adding to its U.K. presence three months after the departures of London leader Natasha Harrison and most of the rest of its office there.

Timothy Foden is the first partner to join Boies Schiller’s London office since Harrison and more than a dozen other attorneys left in January.

“As we have evaluated opportunities to expand in London this year, we have remained focused on growing in a way that is fully integrated with the rest of the firm,” managing partners Sigrid McCawley, Matthew Schwartz and Alan Vickery said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The firm’s website on Tuesday showed it now has five attorneys in London, including one partner who also spends time in New York and two others who were promoted to partner earlier this year.

The firm had previously said its new Milan office "will be a significant focus as we grow our U.K. office in the coming months and years."

Foden was a partner at midsize Swiss law firm Lalive’s London outpost before joining Boies Schiller. He specializes in investor treaty arbitration in the mining and energy sectors, according to statement by Boies Schiller.

He has advised clients on global commercial disputes under the Energy Charter Treaty, a multilateral investment agreement, and other bilateral investment treaties, the firm added.

A spokesperson for Lalive wished Foden well.

Boies Schiller, founded by famed trial lawyer David Boies, has seen a stream of high-profile partner exits since 2020, with departing attorneys citing concerns over transparency, culture and the health of the firm, among other factors, as reasons for leaving.

Boies, who remains chairman of the firm, has described the departures as part of a natural transition that has not affected the firm's ability to recruit new lawyers.

A Boies Schiller spokesperson had no immediate comment on its next plans for London or other offices.

Read more:

Boies Schiller sees London exodus with UK leader's departure

David Boies says move to Italy cements firm's EU foothold

Boies Schiller leader Gravante takes partner group to Cadwalader, intensifying pressures

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.