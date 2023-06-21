Boies Schiller adds two lawyers in L.A. following European hires

Law Firms Boies Schiller Flexner LLP Follow

June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner on Wednesday said it has hired two lawyers who handle intellectual property litigation from a small Silicon Valley-based law firm.

Katie Kavanaugh has joined Boies Schiller's Los Angeles office as a partner, while Genesis Shin has joined as an associate, the firm said. Both of them are joining from Thoits Law, a 22-lawyer firm based in Los Altos, California.

Boies Schiller is the "perfect place to continue growing my anti-counterfeiting litigation work, an area of my practice that has seen extensive growth globally," Kavanaugh said in a statement.

Kavanaugh earned her law degree in Australia and practices in California under a special certification issued to foreign lawyers by the state's bar.

Anne Senti-Willis, a shareholder at Thoits Law, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The addition of Kavanaugh and Shin comes two days after Boies Schiller brought on a team of six lawyers from rival firm Constantine Cannon, including the founder and leader of its art and cultural property group.

Boies Schiller said Pierre Valentin and his team will divide their time between London and Milan. The firm opened its Milan office in November 2021 after picking up 15 lawyers from Italian law firm RP Legal & Tax.

"New York and London have long been major hubs, but as the art market diversifies and globalizes, there is an increasing need for cross-jurisdictional art law capabilities in major European financial centers such as Milan," Valentin said in a statement Monday.

The firm is experiencing a growth spurt after a series of high-profile rainmakers and partners began leaving at the start of 2020, including the bulk of the firm's London office. Last month Boies Schiller brought on a government attorney from Kazakhstan and a former deputy solicitor general of Florida.

The firm has 170 lawyers listed on its website, up from 159 in March.

