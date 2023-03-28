Boies Schiller continues London rebuild with arbitration partner

Summary

Yakovlev has represented China, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Angola in international arbitration

March 28 - U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner said Tuesday it is growing its London arbitration practice with the addition of investor-state disputes specialist Andrei Yakovlev from Hong-Kong based global law firm King & Wood Mallesons.

Yakovlev, in his 30-year career, has acted on behalf of sovereign states, including Ukraine, People’s Republic of China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Angola in international arbitration, Boies Schiller said in a statement.

He has also represented corporations, including Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz, Poland’s largest oil refinery Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen S.A., Greek telecommunications operator Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation, and French banking group Credit Agricole Indosuz, with many cases valued over $1 billion, according to his profile on King & Wood’s website.

His clients have also included numerous Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs in international institutional arbitration, according to the bio.

Yakovlev has previously been a partner at Winston & Strawn and Norton Rose Fulbright, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Yakovlev is the third partner hire at Boies Schiller since London leader Natasha Harrison and more than a dozen attorneys left the firm in January last year. Arbitration partner Timothy Foden was the first to join in April followed finance litigator Michael Jacobs in December.

“The firm’s momentum in London is very exciting, and I am especially compelled by BSF’s ambition to continue to strengthen its international and cross-border capabilities, especially in arbitration,” Yakovlev said in a statement.

Yakovlev’s hire affirms Boies Schiller’s commitment to working in the central European and CIS region, as well as to expanding its energy practice, including renewables, London partner David Hunt said in a statement.

Boies Schiller has five partners in London, including two who were promoted to partnership early last year, according to its website.

A King & Wood Mallesons spokesperson said the firm wished Yakovlev well in his new role.

