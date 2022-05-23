Boies Schiller loses three New York partners in latest lawyer exits

The logo of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Boies Schiller Flexner is losing three New York-based partners, including a practice group leader and its co-general counsel, according to an internal firm memo on Monday that detailed other personnel changes.

The litigation firm, founded by famed trial lawyer David Boies, has seen a shakeup in leadership in recent years as well as numerous lawyer departures to rival firms.

Ilana Miller, the firm's co-general counsel, is "taking some time off from the practice of law" and leaving the firm, according to the memo sent by Boies Schiller's managing partners and viewed by Reuters.

Amy Neuhardt, a longtime Boies Schiller partner, will serve as deputy general counsel, the firm said. Miller held that role for more than five years before becoming co-general counsel in April 2021, according to her LinkedIn page.

Neuhardt will work with Eric Brenner, the firm's general counsel, the memo said.

Boies Schiller has seen a stream of partner departures since 2020, with attorneys citing concerns over transparency, culture and the health of the firm, among other things, as reasons for leaving.

Among other leadership changes and defections, Boies Schiller lost its former London managing partner Natasha Harrison, who announced her intention to leave in November to start her own firm. Boies Schiller later lost nearly its entire London office.

Last month it made its first partner hire to the London office since those departures.

Peter Skinner, another one of the departing New York-based lawyers, is heading to law firm Morrison & Foerster, according to Boies Schiller's memo.

A Morrison & Foerster spokesperson confirmed Skinner's hire.

Skinner is a head of Boies Schiller's global investigations and white collar defense practice, according to his LinkedIn bio.

Partner William Marsillo will join the legal team at a telecom and energy infrastructure company, the firm said, without naming the company.

Boies Schiller has made some other personnel changes, according to the memo, including naming Eric Brenner the administrative partner for the greater New York metropolitan area.

Brenner, who previously was the New York City administrative partner, will oversee its Manhattan and Armonk, New York offices as the firm allows lawyers to "freely move" between the two locations, the memo said.

The move reflects increased collaboration between the offices and changes in how people work and commute, the memo said.

A firm spokesperson declined to comment on the memo.

