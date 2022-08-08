Boies Schiller picks up Nixon Peabody practice leader in L.A.

The logo of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Boies Schiller Flexner on Monday said it has recruited its third partner from outside the firm this year, taking an Occupational Safety and Health Act practice leader from Nixon Peabody.

Benjamin Kim joined Boies Schiller's Los Angeles office as a partner. He chaired Nixon Peabody's OSHA practice and was the deputy leader of the firm's labor and employment practice.

One focus of Kim's practice is the entertainment and esports industries, which will complement the firm's existing sports and gaming practice, Boies Schiller said in a statement on the hire.

Kim compared the competitive play in video games like Minecraft to the business of the National Football League. "If you boil it down, you’re watching someone play a game," Kim said.

He declined to name any clients, but court records show he has represented Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings and Wells Fargo & Co in past litigation.

A Nixon Peabody spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Boies Schiller, the firm co-founded by prominent lawyer David Boies, has brought on at least two other partners this year. Kenya Davis joined in Washington, D.C. from the U.S. attorney's office there, and Thomas Foden joined in London from the Swiss law firm Lalive.

More than 70 attorneys have left Boies Schiller since 2020, however, including several high-ranking partners and rainmakers. This year alone, Boies Schiller has seen the departure of at least 17 attorneys, including the loss of nearly its entire London office.

The firm has downplayed the significance of the departures. David Boies acknowledged to Reuters in May that there were "misfires in our attempts to transition to new firm leadership." He said last year the firm has not struggled to recruit new lawyers.

Kim declined to comment on the past departures. He praised the firm's reputation for "high-impact litigation" and said he was eager to help shape its future in Los Angeles.

(NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify the scope of Kim's practice.)

