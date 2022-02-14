Boies Schiller practice leader joins other defectors at rival N.Y. law firm

Summary

(Reuters) - Boies Schiller Flexner, the law firm founded by famed litigator David Boies, is losing the leader of its sports and gaming practice to Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, a rival New York firm that is home to other high-ranking former Boies Schiller partners.

Helen Maher said Monday that she doesn't have exact dates set for her move. She will be an equity partner at her new firm, said Nicholas Gravante, the co-chair of Cadwalader’s global litigation group.

More than 70 Boies Schiller attorneys have left the firm since 2020, including several high-ranking partners and rainmakers. Nearly its entire London office left last month alongside Natasha Harrison, a former deputy chair of Boies Schiller and its former leader in London.

Gravante, who once led Boies Schiller with Harrison as a co-managing partner, left for Cadwalader in December 2020 with three other partners. Gravante said Cadwalader's roster of former Boies Schiller partners gave it a "leg up" in recruiting Maher.

He said he reached out to Maher when he heard she was looking to leave her firm, calling her one of "the best and brightest in the New York legal community."

Joining a law firm like Cadwalader that has a corporate department means the firm can be a "one-stop shop" for her clients, said Maher, who represented clients including the Dallas Cowboys NFL team and NASCAR at litigation-centric Boies Schiller.

"It’s just a great opportunity, really," Maher said.

A Boies Schiller spokesperson said the firm wished Maher well in the move.

