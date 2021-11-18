Boies Schiller says it won't give up on London after leader's exit

Summary Future of London office unclear after Natasha Harrison's departure

Remaining leaders said her move "is not a reflection on the firm"

(Reuters) - Boies Schiller Flexner said Thursday that it plans to maintain a London outpost after its most senior partner there, Natasha Harrison, leaves to start her own boutique law firm.

The firm's remaining managing partners, in an internal memo announcing Harrison's departure, said "we expect to continue to have a presence in London." But the firm hasn't said whether the other 16 lawyers now listed in its London office will stay or join Harrison.

Harrison and the other partners in that office did not respond to requests for comment.

"We’re committed to being in London," Matthew Schwartz, one of the firm's managing partners, told Reuters. Thursday's memo said the London office will work with a new Milan office that the firm unveiled earlier this week.

Sigrid McCawley, another managing partner, said Boies Schiller had not established a Milan office as a European backstop, anticipating a London exodus.

"Europe has been part of our strategic plan for quite a while," McCawley said. "We've been focused on finding ways to grow our space in Europe and ensure we can satisfy all of our client needs throughout Europe."

The firm said Harrison will be starting her own firm early next year. She was still listed on Boies Schiller's website Thursday morning.

Boies Schiller has seen a steady stream of partner exits since 2020, including the December departure of Nicholas Gravante, who once served as co-managing partner of the firm with Harrison.

Harrison, who was promoted to deputy chair of Boies Schiller when Gravante left, stepped down from that role in September.

"It was clear that she was taking a step back to evaluate her personal situation, what she wanted to do with her future," Schwartz said. "And so while she didn’t tell us at the time, it’s not a surprise" that she's leaving the firm now.

The firm in its internal memo said Harrison's move "is the fulfillment of a goal she has long had for herself, and not in any way a reflection on the firm."

It quoted Harrison saying it had been "a privilege to build the London office and play a role in shaping the firm’s transition to the next generation of leadership."

The firm once described Harrison and Gravante as its "next generation" of leadership. Chairman David Boies said in Thursday's memo that he wishes Harrison well and looks forward to continue working with her.

