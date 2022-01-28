Boies Schiller sees London exodus with UK leader's departure

The logo of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms More than a dozen lawyers have left the law firm's London office along with its managing partner

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has lost nearly its entire London office, with more than a dozen lawyers leaving alongside London managing partner Natasha Harrison.

Harrison, once viewed as a potential successor to Boies Schiller chairman David Boies, had announced her intention to leave the firm in November, leaving the fate of the then-17 lawyer office uncertain.

Boies Schiller's website on Friday showed it now only has four attorneys in London, including one partner who also spends time in New York and two others who were promoted to partner earlier this month. Earlier this week, the website listed 18 attorneys, including Harrison and eight other partners.

The departures include partners Tracey Dovaston, Matt Getz, Will Hooker, Fiona Huntriss and Neil Pigott, seven associates and one counsel. Harrison and the exiting partners did not respond to requests for comment.

Boies Schiller in a statement Friday said it wished the departing attorneys well and reiterated its commitment to its London office. The firm said it is "identifying and bringing in new talent to supplement our existing strengths" in London.

The firm also said its new Milan office "will be a significant focus as we grow our U.K. office in the coming months and years."

Boies Schiller in November said Harrison would be leaving to start her own boutique law firm, describing it as a "goal she has long had for herself, and not in any way a reflection on the firm."

Boies Schiller has seen a steady stream of partner exits since 2020, with departing attorneys citing concerns over transparency, culture and the health of the firm, among other factors, as reasons for leaving.

Harrison was one of two partners tapped in 2019 to serve as co-managing partner alongside former partner Nicholas Gravante. Gravante left Boies Schiller in December 2020.

Reporting by David Thomas

