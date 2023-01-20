Boies Schiller spin-off firm Pallas Partners hires N.Y. Gibson Dunn litigator















(Reuters) - Pallas Partners, a London-based law firm launched last year by a group of former Boies Schiller Flexner lawyers, said Friday it has hired a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher litigator whose clients have included Toyota Motor Credit Corp and Honeywell International Inc.

Shireen Barday, who has held partnership roles at both Gibson Dunn and Kirkland & Ellis, has joined Pallas Partners' New York office as a partner, the firm said.

Along with Barday, the firm said it has also added John McAdams from Cyrulnik Fattaruso and Mark Davies from Cravath, Swaine & Moore as associates. With them on board, Pallas now has nine total attorneys in New York City, said office leader Duane Loft.

"This is proof of concept for us," Loft said of Barday's hire. "This shows that we are in a position to attract top legal caliber in the market."

Loft said Pallas Partners focuses on restructuring and international litigation from New York, and Barday's practice "complements ours perfectly."

Pallas Partners launched last year when nearly all 18 lawyers in Boies Schiller's London office, including former firm deputy chair Natasha Harrison, left to start the firm. Six months after its launch, Pallas Partners said it was opening in New York.

Loft said he wants the office eventually to have around 30 lawyers and to reach "a level of parity" with the London office, which currently has 19 lawyers, according to Pallas' website.

A Gibson Dunn spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Barday's departure.

Read More:

Firm founded by ex-Boies Schiller leader poised to open in N.Y.

Boies Schiller sees London exodus with UK leader's departure











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.