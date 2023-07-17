Boies Schiller spin-off law firm Pallas Partners hires SDNY prosecutor

Companies

Law Firms Pallas Group AB Follow

July 17 (Reuters) - Pallas Partners, a London-based law firm launched last year by a group of former Boies Schiller Flexner lawyers, said Monday it has hired an 11-year veteran of the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office.

Joshua Naftalis has joined the firm as a partner in its New York office, it said. Pallas Partners touted Naftalis' experience as a trial litigator, saying he secured convictions in every federal criminal trial he led.

Naftalis' move to the private sector comes less than a month after he secured an insider trading conviction against Brijesh Goel, a former Goldman Sachs vice president.

Naftalis also co-led the investigation that led the U.S. gaining authority to seize two luxury planes worth $400 million owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. A federal judge said the planes' recent flights violated U.S. export controls imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"His record as a prosecutor and trial lawyer is extraordinary," Duane Loft, the leader of Pallas Partners' New York office, said in a statement.

In January, the firm hired Shireen Barday, a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher litigator in New York whose clients have included Toyota Motor Credit Corp and Honeywell International Inc.

Pallas Partners launched last year when nearly all 18 lawyers in Boies Schiller's London office, including former firm deputy chair Natasha Harrison, left to start the firm. Six months after its launch, Pallas Partners said it was opening in New York.

Read More:

Ex-Goldman banker convicted of insider trading

Boies Schiller spin-off firm Pallas Partners hires N.Y. Gibson Dunn litigator

U.S. wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.













